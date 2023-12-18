All Faiths Food Bank announce fundraising total for Bowls of Hope

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank is announcing the total dollars raised at its recent Bowls of Hope fundraiser.

More than 1,100 people showed up to the signature event, where attendees get a handcrafter bowl from local potters, artists and students while enjoying a meal.

All Faiths Food Bank says they raised more than $150,000 at the popular event.

”We are thrilled that – year after year – community members continue to come out in force to support this event,” said All Faiths Food Bank CEO Sandra Frank. “Times have been particularly tough in recent years, and the funds we raise through efforts such as Bowls of Hope are critical in supporting our work to help our neighbors in need. We are grateful to our venue host, the Baltimore Orioles, our sponsors, volunteer and professional bowl-makers, participating restaurants, our incredible volunteer corps, and all who attended the event.”

