Venice Fire Rescue explains the risk of dry Christmas trees

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - We are just days away from Christmas and Venice Fire Rescue reminds the public about the risk of dry Christmas trees.

If your tree is too close to walls, doors, and heating sources the tree and structure can become fully engulfed if not hydrated daily and kept at least three feet away.

Check bulbs and wiring on your tree and discard any frayed wires or missing bulbs.

Never leave your lights on overnight and avoid placing gifts with lithium-ion batteries under the tree.

