Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Venice Fire Rescue explains the risk of dry Christmas trees

We are just days away from Christmas and Venice Fire Rescue reminds the public about the risk...
We are just days away from Christmas and Venice Fire Rescue reminds the public about the risk of dry Christmas trees.
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - We are just days away from Christmas and Venice Fire Rescue reminds the public about the risk of dry Christmas trees.

If your tree is too close to walls, doors, and heating sources the tree and structure can become fully engulfed if not hydrated daily and kept at least three feet away.

Check bulbs and wiring on your tree and discard any frayed wires or missing bulbs.

Never leave your lights on overnight and avoid placing gifts with lithium-ion batteries under the tree.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are currently investigating a dead body found yesterday on the Legacy Trail.
Deputies investigate body found on Legacy Trail just a week after a safety blitz
A couple of the storms could become severe especially during the late afternoon and into the...
Strong Gulf storm moving in Saturday
The heaviest rain will be during the afternoon and evening on Saturday
Closures reported across the Suncoast ahead of inclement weather
FAWD
First Alert Weather Weekend
FAWD
First Alert Windy Sunday and Cold Tuesday

Latest News

Police lights
Tampa Police Department searching for missing boat captain
More Changes For Manatee County Commission
Several Manatee County parks closed due to severe weather
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County directs storm damage reports to their website
The Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library is currently displaying the work of Sarasota’s...
Betty J. Johnson hosts winning essays from local middle schoolers
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
ROB CNC AIRED 12/10