Tracking the Storm in the Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast has been receiving much needed rain on this First Alert Weather Day. The storm in the Gulf is beginning to intensify as it makes its way through the area. There is a slight opportunity for severe weather and potentially tornados as the system continues into the evening and overnight hours. The First Alert ABC 7 Weather team will break into programming if severe weather arrives.

Currently there is a coastal flood advisory through Sunday 7 a.m. in Manatee county west of I-75 from the Hillsborough County line to University Parkway. A gale wind warning, small craft, high surf advisory, and rip current statement remains through Monday 7 a.m. for mariners.

Dangerous boating, surfing and swimming conditions will last through the weekend. Expect gusts up to 45 knots with seas running between seven to 11 feet. For bay and inland waters, seas will run upwards of six feet. A high wind advisory remains through Sunday 10 a.m. Winds will be between 20 and 35 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph for coastal regions.

A high wind warning is in effect for the Skyway Bridge. It remains open. Typically it will close when sustained winds reach 40 mph.

Residents may want to secure boats or objects that could blow away in yards, such as inflatable Christmas ornaments, tools or other objects that could become projectiles.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.