Tampa Police Department searching for missing boat captain

Police lights
Officers arrived around the 2600th block of Causeway Blvd to locate a 63 ft vessel named “Miss Jordi” noticing the vessel leaked thousands of gallons of diesel fuel while submerged.(Adobe Stock Image)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Police Department received multiple reports of a shrimp boat being submerged underwater this morning.

Officers arrived around the 2600th block of Causeway Blvd to locate a 63 ft vessel named “Miss Jordi” noticing the vessel leaked thousands of gallons of diesel fuel while submerged.

Curtis Lee Cowling was last seen on 12/16/2023 at 11:00pm as he is now listed as “Missing and Endangered.”

Due to the amount of diesel fuel contaminating the water it is currently being treated as a HAZMAT scene, this prevents dive teams from entering the water at this time.

It is believed that Cowling lives on the boat full time, although it is unknown if he was onboard when it submerged.

The incident remains under investigation.

