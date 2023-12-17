Advertise With Us
Several Manatee County parks closed due to severe weather

More Changes For Manatee County Commission
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to severe weather conditions some parts in Manatee County are closed for safety reasons.

Ft. Hamer Park is closed due to the floating dock and deck under water.

Coquina Beach Ship Playground has standing water.

All other parks are open for more information please visit: Sports and Leisure Services - Manatee County (mymanatee.org)

