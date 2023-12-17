Missing Adult last seen in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing endangered adult.

Lagvins Germeil was last seen walking away from his home in the 6900th block of Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton this afternoon.

Lagvins is 5′8, 175lbs and was wearing a camo print T-shirt with white and blue shorts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact: (941) 747-3011.

