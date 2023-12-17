First Alert Windy Sunday and Cold Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain is done for the Suncoast, but we still have two First Alert Weather Days. Sunday features a Coastal Flood Advisory, a High Surf Advisory and High Risk of Rip Currents. Tuesday is all about unseasonably cold weather.

Rain totals from the storm included 2.49″ at SRQ, 2.36″ at Lakewood Ranch, and 1.69″ at North Port. SRQ also reported a peak wind gust of 52 mph at 1:33 AM

Strong and gusty winds from the West stay with us Sunday, with gusts near 40 mph possible. By Monday winds are still Northwest at 15-25 mph, getting lighter through the week. Colder air moves in after another cold front drops south across Florida Tuesday morning. There’s no moisture with Tuesday’s front, but much colder air returns and we’ll be lucky to hit 60° Tuesday afternoon. After a chilly Wednesday morning in the 40s, we gradually warm up into the 70s to end the week. Mid 70s are average in mid-December. We are tracking another cold front in the northern Gulf of Mexico on Christmas Day. This front should stay west of us through Christmas, with high temps staying in the 70s for Santa!

Rainfall (Station)

