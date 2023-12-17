Advertise With Us
Community members March against Violence in Charlotte County

Despite severe weather over 50+ people showed up to stand up against violence.
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - In wake of a recent incident at L.A. Ainger Middle School in Charlotte County community members held a March against Violence walk this morning at 9:00am.

Superintendent of Charlotte County Public Schools, Mark Vianello, states “I want to make it clear that we will not tolerate violence or any incidents that jeopardize the safety and well-being of our students. We will do everything in our power to maintain a secure and nurturing environment for our students.”

Despite severe weather over 50+ people showed up to stand up against violence.

Those who walked made signs and walked several neighborhoods hoping to make a change.

Below are images from the walk:

