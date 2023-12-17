Coastal flooding concerns continuing on Islands

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Water levels are continuing to rise as of 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. It is expected to continue to rise through high tide which is at around 2 a.m. Winds will be turning more on shore which will continue to pile the water up on the beaches and barrier islands during Sunday morning. Some flooding in low lying areas and along some roadways on the islands.

The tide monitor at Port Manatee as of 1 a.m. on Sunday was showing the water level at 4.42 feet above MLLW or (mean lower low water). This is some 2 and a half feet above the normal high tide for this time of year. Waves were seen riding over the Rod and Reel pier as seen by the Rod and Reel web cam from Joe Zambito.

Storm surge as of 1:30 a.m. on Sunday showing a 2 1/2 foot storm surge at Port Manatee. Water levels continue to rise causing flooding concerns on the Islands and along the bayshore (Harrigan, Bob | NOAA)

Winds will continue to stay strong out of the west and northwest throughout the day on Sunday which will cause beach erosion and dangerous rip currents. Water levels may take a while to drop due to these strong winds.

