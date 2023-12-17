Coastal Flood Warning Issued

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A coastal flood warning is in effect for Manatee and Sarasota county. Water levels continue to rise. The storm surge is nearly three feet on top of high tide. The combination of natural high tide with the storm surge has increased the water level to nearly five feet.

Winds are increasing and shifting to the south-southwest which could increase flooding along the barrier islands. A 52-mph wind gust was reported at the Sarasota International Airport at 1:33 a.m. Sunday morning. The coastal flood warning remains in effect through 7 a.m.

A high wind airport warning is in effect for the St Pete/Clearwater airport until 7 a.m. Sunday, for sustained winds higher than 30 mph.

There is a high wind advisory for the Skyway Bridge. The bridge is open, however both north rest area entrance ramps are closed due to flooding.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.