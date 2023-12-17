Advertise With Us
Betty J. Johnson hosts winning essays from local middle schoolers

The Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library is currently displaying the work of Sarasota’s...
The Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library is currently displaying the work of Sarasota’s public high school students who won the League of Women Voters of Sarasota County’s YVote Contest for their essays and posters depicting why it is important for every eligible person to vote.(LOWVOF)
By Cade Snell
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast students are on display! Six students who won essay and poster contests from across four different schools are now being honored at Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library.

The essays or posters had to show why voting is important, and the students got their awards on Nov. 28. First place winners got $500, second took home $300, and those in third got $200.

The League of Women Voters of Sarasota County conducted the contests, partnering with Sarasota district public schools. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation funded the project, and the display will rotate through six county libraries between December 2023 and June 2024.

Surge video Rod and Reel Pier Anna Maria Island