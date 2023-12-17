Betty J. Johnson hosts winning essays from local middle schoolers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast students are on display! Six students who won essay and poster contests from across four different schools are now being honored at Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library.

The essays or posters had to show why voting is important, and the students got their awards on Nov. 28. First place winners got $500, second took home $300, and those in third got $200.

The League of Women Voters of Sarasota County conducted the contests, partnering with Sarasota district public schools. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation funded the project, and the display will rotate through six county libraries between December 2023 and June 2024.

