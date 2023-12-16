Weekend events cancelled due to storm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The severity of the incoming storm has prompted many on the Suncoast to cancel events.

The Punta Gorda Fire Department’s Annual Family Fun Day has been rescheduled for Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Port Parks and Recreation’s Swim with Santa event is cancelled. Staff will contact all registered persons to discuss refund options.

The Party on the Plaza at Cool Today Park in North Port is also canceled. Tickets may be refunded at the original point of purchase.

The Cape Coral Classic Car Fest has been rescheduled for Jan. 20.

