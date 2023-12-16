Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Weekend events cancelled due to storm

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The severity of the incoming storm has prompted many on the Suncoast to cancel events.

The Punta Gorda Fire Department’s Annual Family Fun Day has been rescheduled for Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Port Parks and Recreation’s Swim with Santa event is cancelled. Staff will contact all registered persons to discuss refund options.

The Party on the Plaza at Cool Today Park in North Port is also canceled. Tickets may be refunded at the original point of purchase.

The Cape Coral Classic Car Fest has been rescheduled for Jan. 20.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The heaviest rain will be during the afternoon and evening on Saturday
Closures reported across the Suncoast ahead of inclement weather
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Gusty winds and severe weather possible Saturday
First Alert Weather: Gusty winds continue with storm arriving tomorrow
A couple of the storms could become severe especially during the late afternoon and into the...
Strong Gulf storm moving in Saturday
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

Andres Felipe Lopez Triana has been missing since Thursday, but according to the Manatee...
Missing Bradenton teens calls family, says he wants to harm self
FAWD
First Alert Weather Weekend
The victim bumped fists, and then Brooks slapped him upside the head. Even after all the time...
Police say North Port woman attacked neighbor, police without provocation
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Gone Fishin' - December 14, 2023