Strong Gulf storm moving in Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for deteriorating weather conditions on Saturday as a strong storm system continues to develop in the Gulf and tracks toward Florida. We are going to see some heavy rain up to 2-4 inches with some higher amounts in some isolated areas. This could cause some localized flooding at times especially around high tide. High tides are expected early Sunday morning anywhere from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. Tides are running high at this time up to 2 feet. You couple this with a storm surge of 2-3 feet near Tampa Bay we could see some coastal flooding especially into Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key.

The entire area is under a slight risk of severe storms or an isolated tornado or two mainly during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Winds could get as high as 50 mph with a few of the cells as they move in. We will see a few showers and a possible thunderstorm during the morning hours just after sunrise but the heaviest weather will be during the late afternoon and evening as the storm center gets closer to our area.

Heavy rain the biggest threat then some coastal issues once the storm moves close to our area (WWSB)

Once the storm center moves into Florida our winds will begin to switch around to the south and then west to northwest during the late night hours of Saturday into early Sunday morning. That is when we will start to see the water piling up on area beaches and waterways along the Gulf and rivers. There is a coastal flood watch in effect for Manatee County waterways connected to the Gulf through Sunday afternoon.

Sunday morning around sunrise most of the rain will be over but the winds will still be strong coming from the NW which will continue to be a problem for some coastal flooding and there will be dangerous rip currents all along the area beaches. There will likely be a high surf advisory in effects as well. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times on Sunday with highs only into the low 70s. We will see the winds come down a bit later in the day on Sunday.

Rain chances tapering off after Sunrise Sunday morning. (WWSB)

Monday things begin to turn cooler with highs only around 70 degrees. Tuesday will be another First Alert Weather Day due to the colder air which will be moving in on a north wind. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the low 60s and it will be breezy. The low on Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid 40s and with a strong breeze it will feel more like the upper 30s on Wednesday morning.

