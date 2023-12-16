Previewing high stakes meeting on Ziegler’s future

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A high stakes meeting is happening tomorrow in Orlando as state Republicans discuss the future of party chair Christian Ziegler.

The meeting is being described as “uncharted territory” as the GOP’s executive board prepares to discuss the fate of it’s leader.

“The only person that doesn’t believe he is done is Ziegler himself,” says Lee County State Committeeman Matt Caldwell.

Leaders could try to vote Ziegler out, but their are questions about the board’s power to do that.

“The day will be overwhelmingly revolved around whether or not the board itself has that authority,” Caldwell says.

And while that is up in the air, Caldwell says if a 2/3rds majority of the 36-member board determines their is cause for removal, there are strong arguments to be made that they are allowed to vote him out.

“When you take an oath as an officer, you are binding yourself to certain expectations of behavior. I think the argument will be made that he has violated the oath that he took as the chair,” explains Caldwell.

The board could also decide to launch an investigation into Ziegler’s actions, which could potentially pass the decision on to the full 258-member state committee. But this would mean another 27 days after the investigation is launched before this committee could vote.

“Every day that it says ‘Republican Party Chairman of the state of Florida’ instead of ‘Former [Republican Party Chairman of the state of Florida]’ is a black eye for the Republican party,” says Florida State Representative Spencer Roach, who also serves on the committee.

He says the longer this is in the news cycle, the worse it is for the party.

This week, unconfirmed reports surfaced of an attempt from Ziegler’s team to secure a buyout.

“This is all rumors, but I do believe that it’s accurate. I do believe someone from Christian Ziegler’s camp has approached the Republican Party leadership and has tried to negotiate a buyout on his behalf. The number that I heard originally was $2 million dollars,” Roach says.

The meeting starts at 1 P.M. on Sunday.

