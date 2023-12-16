Police say North Port woman attacked neighbor, police without provocation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Friday, North Port Police faced quite a challenge when one woman first attacked her neighbor, then an officer.

That officer pulled up to the scene to find the suspect waving from where she sat on her red bicycle. She was in red Christmas pajamas and even after police turned on the sirens, refused to stop pedaling--instead she pushed on toward Sultan and Citron, the nearest intersection.

The officer simply drove around her, then parked in her path, asking why she wasn’t speaking. Brooks tried giving him a “fist bump,” and when the officer was uninterested, tried pedaling away again. At that point, the officer had no choice but to pull her off.

Once Brooks was off the bike and in a pair of handcuffs, she heard her Miranda Warnings and afterwards refused to speak any further except to say that her arms and legs were in pain. The officer told her that if she stood up outside the vehicle, then adjusting the tightness wouldn’t be a problem.

Brooks stood up, and then, once the right cuff was loose, swung.

Two hard strikes, one after another, hit the officer straight in the left eye, shattering glass and knocking the glasses to the floor. Beyond that, she scratched both arms, drawing blood, forcing the officer to step back and draw their taser.

Bloody but determined, the officer raised their weapon and pulled the trigger, but the first cartridge didn’t fire. With only one shot left, the officer changed cartridges and took aim again.

For once that day, things went according to plan. Brooks fell to the ground, but complications arose immediately--her phone began smoking, burning her belly and right hand. Despite it all, she kept fighting, desperate to free herself and get back on the bike.

The officer, though, didn’t let go, pulling her off of her combusting phone and reattaching the cuffs before turning her over to the North Port Fire Department for a check-up, who brought her to the emergency room. Only after all of that did the officer finally get a chance to speak with the victim.

It all started when Brooks started a conversation with the neighbor living across from her. She asked for a fist bump. “What’s up?” she asked.

The victim bumped fists, and then Brooks slapped him upside the head. Even after all the time it took for police to arrive on scene and arrest her, the place where she struck him was still red, and he said he wanted to press charges.

Brooks is charged with Battery and remains in Sarasota County Jail on a $1,500 bond. Her arraignment is January 19.

