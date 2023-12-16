Over 200 children receive toys through Blue Santa toy drive

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police Department thanks the community for coming together to give back to children this holiday season.

Over 200 children and more than 85 families received holiday gifts through the Blue Santa toy drive.

Children were selected by their daycare or school guidance counselor to be a part of the program.

Donations consisted of toys, books, games, bicycles, and more.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.