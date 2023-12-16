Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Over 200 children receive toys through Blue Santa toy drive

Venice Police Department thanks the community for coming together to give back to children...
Venice Police Department thanks the community for coming together to give back to children this holiday season.(Venice Police Department)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police Department thanks the community for coming together to give back to children this holiday season.

Over 200 children and more than 85 families received holiday gifts through the Blue Santa toy drive.

Children were selected by their daycare or school guidance counselor to be a part of the program.

Donations consisted of toys, books, games, bicycles, and more.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The heaviest rain will be during the afternoon and evening on Saturday
Closures reported across the Suncoast ahead of inclement weather
A couple of the storms could become severe especially during the late afternoon and into the...
Strong Gulf storm moving in Saturday
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Gusty winds and severe weather possible Saturday
First Alert Weather: Gusty winds continue with storm arriving tomorrow
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

Since 2011 first responders have helped provide thousands of shoes for children in Sarasota...
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office participates in annual shoe drive
Andres Felipe Lopez Triana has been missing since Thursday, but according to the Manatee...
Missing Bradenton teen FOUND
Police are currently investigating a dead body found yesterday on the Legacy Trail.
Deputies investigate body found on Legacy Trail just a week after a safety blitz
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
12 - 16 VENICE STILL TALENTED