North Port Structure fire leaves one adult male deceased

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Fire Rescue responds to the 3800th block of Trenton Lane for a structure fire.

At around 12:10pm firefighters reported no fire was visible from the exterior upon arrival, although smoke and soot were present throughout the home.

Firefighters investigate the home and discover the fire may have appeared to have started in the kitchen area of the single-story home.

Further investigation reveals an adult male deceased in a rear bedroom and two cats, and two dogs also perished.

A joint investigation by North Port Police Department and the State Fire Marshal is underway.

