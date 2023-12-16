Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

North Port Structure fire leaves one adult male deceased

Further investigation reveals an adult male deceased in a rear bedroom and two cats and two...
Further investigation reveals an adult male deceased in a rear bedroom and two cats and two dogs also perished.(ABC7)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Fire Rescue responds to the 3800th block of Trenton Lane for a structure fire.

At around 12:10pm firefighters reported no fire was visible from the exterior upon arrival, although smoke and soot were present throughout the home.

Firefighters investigate the home and discover the fire may have appeared to have started in the kitchen area of the single-story home.

Further investigation reveals an adult male deceased in a rear bedroom and two cats, and two dogs also perished.

A joint investigation by North Port Police Department and the State Fire Marshal is underway.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The heaviest rain will be during the afternoon and evening on Saturday
Closures reported across the Suncoast ahead of inclement weather
A couple of the storms could become severe especially during the late afternoon and into the...
Strong Gulf storm moving in Saturday
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Gusty winds and severe weather possible Saturday
First Alert Weather: Gusty winds continue with storm arriving tomorrow
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
Previewing high stakes meeting on Ziegler’s future
Since 2011 first responders have helped provide thousands of shoes for children in Sarasota...
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office participates in annual shoe drive
Venice Police Department thanks the community for coming together to give back to children...
Over 200 children receive toys through Blue Santa toy drive
Andres Felipe Lopez Triana has been missing since Thursday, but according to the Manatee...
Missing Bradenton teen FOUND