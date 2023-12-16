Missing Bradenton teens calls family, says he wants to harm self

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Andres Felipe Lopez Triana has been missing since Thursday, but according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, he told his family yesterday that he wanted to harm himself.

Triana, 5′ 6″ and about 160 pounds, was last seen in a neighborhood, around 4200 52nd Pl in Bradenton, wearing black pants and a black jacket. Anybody with any information should call MCSO at (941) 747-3011.

