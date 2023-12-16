Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Michigan woman found guilty of murder and child abuse in starvation death of son

Shanda Vander Ark faces mandatory life in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 29.
Shanda Vander Ark faces mandatory life in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 29.(Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:50 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Friday found a western Michigan woman guilty of murder and child abuse in the starvation death of her disabled 15-year-old son who weighed just 69 pounds.

The Muskegon County Circuit Court jury deliberated just over an hour before convicting Shanda Vander Ark, 44, of Norton Shores in the July 6, 2022, death of Timothy Ferguson.

An autopsy determined the teenager died from from malnourishment and hypothermia. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Vander Ark was sick and not in the courtroom when the jury reached its verdict. She faces mandatory life in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 29.

Vander Ark’s attorney, Fred Johnson, argued his client did not grasp the harm she caused her son and did not know he was starving to death.

However, a Muskegon County deputy prosecutor, Matt Roberts, disputed that notion and said she tortured her son by feeding him hot sauce, putting him in ice baths, depriving him of sleep and locking the refrigerator and food cabinets.

“She killed him. She starved him to death,” Roberts said.

Timothy Ferguson had some mental disabilities and was being home-schooled, prosecutors have said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The heaviest rain will be during the afternoon and evening on Saturday
Closures reported across the Suncoast ahead of inclement weather
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Gusty winds and severe weather possible Saturday
First Alert Weather: Gusty winds continue with storm arriving tomorrow
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
A couple of the storms could become severe especially during the late afternoon and into the...
Strong Gulf storm moving in Saturday

Latest News

FILE - Miami-Dade police said their investigation is still underway.
2 students allegedly used classmates’ faces on fake nude photos: ‘Made me feel violated’
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Suncoast resident celebrating 104th Birthday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Controversial plan to sell city owned property moving forward
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Bobby Jones Golf Club Grand Reopening