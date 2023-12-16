Manatee County Sheriff’s Office participates in annual shoe drive

ONECO, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies from Manatee County Sheriff’s Office joined Vincent Bower for the annual shoe drive.

Deputies and Southern Manatee Firefighters helped more than 900 families find new shoes for the holidays.

Since 2011 first responders have helped provide thousands of shoes for children in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.