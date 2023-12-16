First Alert Weather Weekend

Advertise With Us
By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Both Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days on the Suncoast. Here’s the timing of the storm:

  • Saturday Morning rains lighter rain starts and becomes steady, East winds 20-30 mph
  • Saturday Afternoon and Evening heavy rain develops, severe storms or tornadoes possible
  • Sunday 1AM to 5AM storms become off-and-on, severe storms still possible
  • Sunday Morning skies are clearing, West-Northwest winds 25-40 mph cause coastal flooding

Secure your outdoor items and Christmas decorations through the weekend. A severe thunderstorm could create very gusty winds and heavy rain with ponding on roads. Driving could become difficult this afternoon and evening. There is a possibility the Skyway Bridge could be closed during this storm. Airline delays are also possible.

Colder air settles in next week. Tuesday is also a First Alert Weather Day because of the cold air. Lows will dip into the 40s midweek. Warmer air returns to end the week with highs back in the 70s, including mid-70s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

