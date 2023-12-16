Deputies investigate body found on Legacy Trail just a week after a safety blitz

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are currently investigating a dead body found yesterday on the Legacy Trail.

Patrol deputies arrived after getting a call just before noon on Dec. 15 about a medical emergency. The Sarasota County Fire Department came to assist police, and the two agencies cleared the scene just before 12:30 p.m.

One deputy told ABC7′s own Rob Wells that the agency has received many reports of homeless activity in the area--the 20 miles of trail is full of trees where transients are known to camp and hide out. At this time, it is unknown if any homeless persons were involved in the incident.

First responders logged over a 100 conversations with people on the trail last week during the safety blitz, issuing numerous citations, even finding a man there after hours who had a warrant out for his arrest. Plans for development on the Trail include a possible connection to the Bobby Jones Golf Course, a connection to Nathan Benderson Park, and a connection to the Celery Fields.

ABC7 will continue to keep this story updated with additional information as it becomes available.

