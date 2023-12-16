Adoption fees waived at Manatee County Animal Welfare for Mega Merry Adoption weekend

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The holiday season is among us, and Manatee County Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption pet fees at every location.

During the Mega Merry Adoption weekend not only are the fees waived, but you will receive a free holiday gift bag with every adoption.

Santa Paws even made a visit to the Palmetto shelter meeting many furry friends during his visit!

Plan your visit to adopt a pet today at: Animal Welfare - Manatee County (mymanatee.org)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.