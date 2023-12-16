Advertise With Us
2 students allegedly used classmates’ faces on fake nude photos: ‘Made me feel violated’

FILE - Miami-Dade police said their investigation is still underway.
FILE - Miami-Dade police said their investigation is still underway.(WFOR)
By WFOR via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MIAMI (WFOR) - Two students have been suspended from a school in Miami after they were accused of creating nude photos of classmates using artificial intelligence.

Around two dozen girls and boys at Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy fell victim to the fake nude photos.

The punishment comes after pictures of their faces were taken from the school’s social media account and uploaded into an app that put them on AI-generated bodies.

The two boys accused of the deepfakes are suspended for 10 days, but parents say it’s not enough and that the boys shouldn’t be allowed back.

Parents from a Florida school are outraged after AI technology was used to put their daughters' faces on nude bodies. (WFOR)

Miami-Dade police said their investigation is still underway and they are working closely with the state attorney’s office on the case.

Copyright 2023 WFOR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

