Third Ybor City shooting suspect will be held behind bars until trial

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A third defendant charged in the October mass shooting in Ybor City will be held behind bars until trial. Dwayne Tillman Jr., 21, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and attempted aggravated battery with a firearm.

Prosecutors presented evidence in court on Friday showing that Tillman fired his gun in historic Ybor City while hundreds of people were partaking in Halloween festivities.

The State Attorney’s Office argued that his willful disregard for human life that night illustrates why he presents an ongoing danger to the community. The judge ruled the defendant will remain in custody instead of being assigned a bond amount which would have allowed him to be released before trial.

The lead detective testified that Tillman can be seen on surveillance video throughout the area the night of the shootings. Video evidence shows that Tillman is one of the suspects responsible for firing a gun following a scuffle between two groups that turned violent.

“Thousands of people were celebrating a holiday weekend in one of our city’s most vibrant neighborhoods when they were suddenly forced to run for their lives. Everyone should be able to enjoy a night with family and friends without having to flee from gunfire. These criminals will face consequences for endangering our community as we continue to seek justice for the victims who were hurt or lost their lives,” said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

Two other defendants have been charged in connection with the shootings and are also being held behind bars until trial. Kadyn Abney, 14, and Tyrell Phillips, 22, are both facing second-degree murder charges for the shooting deaths of victims Harrison Boonstoppel and Elijah Wilson.

