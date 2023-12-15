Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota man pleads guilty to making threat against Jewish organization in NYC

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has pleaded guilty to charges related to threatening a Jewish organization in New York City.

Deep Alpesh Kumar Patel, 21, pleaded guilty to transmitting an interstate threat to injure.

On Oct. 21, 2023, Patel left a threatening voicemail at the World Jewish Congress in New York City, where he identified himself by name and left a message saying, “If I had a chance, I would kill every single one of you Israelis. Every single one of you! Cause mass genocide of every single Israeli.”

Patel also admitted that he had called a synagogue in Temple Terrace, Florida the same day, and had left another expletive-laden voicemail threatening to close it down.

No sentencing date has been set at this time, but the count carries a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life threatening marine conditions through Sunday
Near tropical storm gusts Thursday
Some uncertainty remains in the forecast
First Alert Weather: Today is the first of two First Alert Weather days
Kensley Mott
Polk Sheriff: Porch pirate caught stealing Amazon packages two weeks before Christmas
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Pedestrian taken to hospital following Manatee County crash
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

Latest News

The heaviest rain will be during the afternoon and evening on Saturday
Closures reported across the Suncoast ahead of inclement weather
Thomas Matejcek
Competency hearing postponed after Bradenton murder suspect has outburst in court
Gusty winds and severe weather possible Saturday
First Alert Weather: Gusty winds continue with storm arriving tomorrow
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
ABC7 News at 7pm - December 13, 2023