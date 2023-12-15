Sarasota man pleads guilty to making threat against Jewish organization in NYC

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has pleaded guilty to charges related to threatening a Jewish organization in New York City.

Deep Alpesh Kumar Patel, 21, pleaded guilty to transmitting an interstate threat to injure.

On Oct. 21, 2023, Patel left a threatening voicemail at the World Jewish Congress in New York City, where he identified himself by name and left a message saying, “If I had a chance, I would kill every single one of you Israelis. Every single one of you! Cause mass genocide of every single Israeli.”

Patel also admitted that he had called a synagogue in Temple Terrace, Florida the same day, and had left another expletive-laden voicemail threatening to close it down.

No sentencing date has been set at this time, but the count carries a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

