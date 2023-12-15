Advertise With Us
Local high school football teams follow FHSAA classification changes

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By James Hill
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida High School Athletic Association voted 9 to 4 to use school classification from 1A through 7A going forward.

Local head coaches share their thoughts on the change.

Booker High School Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Scott Littles said, “I think at the end of the day it’s something I don’t control so I don’t really put a lot of thought into it. But the state made a decision and we got to ride with what they want to do and at the end of the day, it’s still football so you’re still going to get your classic matchups.”

Manatee High School Head Football Coach Jacquez Green said, “I do think the districts should be larger.”

Venice High School Football Coach John Peacock said, “I love it, I was never in favor of metro and suburban divisions. I believe the best teams should be crowned champion no matter where they are located.”

Riverview High School Football Coach Joshua Smithers said, “Just excited to see the new district and finish my schedule.”

The FHSAA classifications will also include eight regular season games and the top four teams in each district will play to win titles.

