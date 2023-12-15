Heavy rain and strong storms possible this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An ABC7 First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Saturday and into Sunday. A strong storm system is developing over the southern Gulf of Mexico and will eventually move toward Florida on Saturday. This storm will bring some very heavy rain on Saturday at times and a small chance of a few isolated severe storms or possible tornados. On Friday we will continue to see NE winds at 20-25 mph with some gusts above 30 mph. Look for mostly cloudy skies Friday with some breaks in the clouds once in a while.

Forecast models showing storm center moving toward west central Florida on Saturday. Periods of heavy rain can be expected mainly Saturday through early a.m. Sunday (WWSB)

There is little chance for rain during the day on Friday and it will only increase to 20% Friday evening. By sunrise on Saturday the winds will be picking up out of the east at 20-25 mph still blowing the water in the bays out into the Gulf. Those winds will turn to the south and then west late Saturday into early Sunday morning. This will begin to pile the water up on the barrier islands and back into the Sarasota Bay. There is a coastal flood watch for Manatee County northward through Tampa Bay starting late Saturday and continuing through Sunday. This watch may be extended southward depending upon the future path and track of the center of this strong storm system.

This is the latest projection of rainfall totals for our area from Sat. a.m. through Sun. a.m. (WWSB)

During the day on Saturday look for showers and a few thunderstorms moving through the area bringing some very heavy rain at times. The latest high resolution forecast model is suggesting we could see up to 3-5″ of rainfall. This may cause some localized flooding in low lying areas throughout the afternoon and into the early morning hours of Sunday.

Heavy rainfall will be the biggest threat impacting many along the Suncoast. There is a small chance for an isolated tornado (WWSB)

There is a very small chance that we could see a couple of thunderstorms develop and turn severe. Although the chances are marginal at this time that could change as the storm gets closer to our area on Saturday afternoon. The threats from this storm will be, heavy rain, some coastal flooding, isolated tornadoes, and dangerous rip currents on Sunday. Coastal flooding will be a concern once the winds begin to whip around to the southwest and west late Saturday. This onshore flow of 20-30 mph will start the pile up the water along the barrier islands mainly. The high tide on Sunday morning will be around 2 a.m. which is running astronomically high at this time. The projected high tide is around 2.5 feet without the storm. It could be a foot or two higher near the center and to the right of the system as it moves in which will cause some coastal flooding in some low lying areas.

The rain will be on again and off again throughout the day on Saturday with the heaviest rain beginning by late afternoon and continuing through the early morning hours of Sunday.

Sunday morning we will see the winds still strong but coming from the WNW at 15-20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph. This will cause dangerous rip currents and some coastal flooding. We will also see quite a bit of coastal erosion taking place as a result of the high surf that will be occurring throughout the day on Sunday. The rain chances will be going down through the day under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. The rain chance is at 40% around sunrise and slipping to 20% by the afternoon. The high on Sunday will be in the low 70s and falling throughout the late afternoon.

Monday will be sunny but cool with a high only in the mid to upper 60s and will stay cool on Tuesday with a high in the low to mid 60s.

