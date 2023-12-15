Advertise With Us
Governor DeSantis activates Florida State Guard in preparation for severe weather expected this weekend

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida State Guard to assist the Florida Division of Emergency Management and other state agencies ahead of the Gulf Low expected to impact Florida this weekend.

“The Florida State Guard plays an essential role in Florida’s preparation for and swift response to severe weather,” said Governor DeSantis. “We thank them for their willingness to mobilize on short notice as we prepare for potential severe weather impacts this weekend.”

Governor DeSantis has also directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to prepare flood response and prevention equipment and instructed Floridians to plan for flooding, strong wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes.

The Florida State Guard, a civilian volunteer force, was re-established by Governor DeSantis in 2022 and activated by the Governor for the first time in more than 75 years in response to Hurricane Idalia.

To view Governor DeSantis’ letter ordering the activation of the Florida State Guard, click here.

