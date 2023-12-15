First Alert Weather: Gusty winds continue with storm arriving tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first of the weather hazards, associated with the low-pressure storm developing in the Gulf waters, has already been felt by the Suncoast in the form of strong winds. The gusty winds will continue today and even get stronger tomorrow as the storm approaches the coast. The strong northeasterly wind is blowing in a direction that pushes water away from our coast and will lower our low tides a bit today. Expect low tides a foot or so below the normals. This could be an issue today for deep draft vessels navigating shallower waters.

Skies stay mostly cloudy and mostly rain-free today. You can’t 100% assert that an isolated quick sprinkle would be impossible, but any significant rain is highly unlikely today. However, rain chances will go up fast tomorrow.

Saturday will be the big weather day. Showers will begin in the morning and increase in coverage in the afternoon. Some storms in the second half of the day will be stronger and heavy rain is possible. A chance for severe weather will work into the forecast during the evening and early overnight hours. The main danger will be severe thunderstorms and very isolated fast spin-up tornadoes. The confidence in the severe weather aspect of the forecast remains low but is higher than yesterday, at a level 2 out of 5.

Saturday looks to be pretty much a rain-out. The major hazards include life-threatening boating conditions, periods of heavy rain making driving difficult in the second half of the day, and, later into Sunday, possibly some minor coastal flooding and rip current issues as winds shift, increase, and push water toward the coast and into our bays and inlets. The high tide of concern will be 2:00 AM on Sunday. The maximum tide surge in Tampa Bay could approach 2-3 ft. along coastal areas.

Weather will begin to clear later on Sunday and a cold front moving through will bring cooler weather on Monday.

