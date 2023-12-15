Advertise With Us
Competency hearing to be held for Bradenton man accused of killing 2

Thomas Matejcek
Thomas Matejcek(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A competency hearing will be held for a Manatee County man who is accused of brutally killing two people earlier this year.

Thomas Matejcek is accused of killing his mother, Patricia Matejcek, and her boyfriend, Sean Harrison Sr. on Nov. 10.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they responded to a bloody scene at the Arbor Terrace RV Park on 55th Avenue Terrace West around 12:05 p.m., after receiving a report of screaming from a mobile home. Deputies found the bodies of Patricia Matejcek and Sean Harrison Sr. inside the home, along with knife in the kitchen sink.

A 911 caller described a man they saw leaving the home on foot; Thomas Matejcek was soon apprehended after a search of the area.

Experts will be in court at 11 a.m. to discuss whether Matejack is competent to face criminal charges.

Thomas is charged with second-degree murder. The crimes carry a maximum possible sentence of life in prison. His arraignment is currently set for Jan. 5.

