Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office asking for donations for annual toy drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The donation period for the 7th annual Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Toy Drive is almost over!

Gifts are deliverable to the agency’s headquarters at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard, Sarasota, and your last chance is 7 p.m. SCSO requests that all gifts are new and not yet wrapped for the holidays.

“We aim to give these kids a holiday they will enjoy and remember,” said Sheriff Hoffman. “Going into our seventh year, we’re continuously overwhelmed at the outpouring of community support we routinely see. Supporting these wonderful organizations during the holidays makes this season, and Sarasota County as a whole, so special!”

Last year’s collections amounted to more than 2,400 gifts, including more than $12,000 in gift cards.

ABC7 will update this story with this year’s total when SCSO announces it.

