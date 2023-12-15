Closures reported across the Suncoast ahead of inclement weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several closures are being reported ahead of severe weather this weekend.

Charlotte County:

- Punta Gorda Fire Department’s annual Family Fun Day scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled to Jan. 6. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. due to the projected poor weather conditions.

Sarasota County:

- The North Port Parks & Rec’s Swim with Santa event set for Saturday is canceled. Staff will be contacting all registered attendees to discuss refund options.

- Saturday’s Party on the Plaza at CoolToday Park featuring Majesty of Rock has been canceled. All purchased tickets may be refunded at the original point of purchase.

Manatee County:

- No closures reported yet.

