Closures reported across the Suncoast ahead of inclement weather

The heaviest rain will be during the afternoon and evening on Saturday
The heaviest rain will be during the afternoon and evening on Saturday
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several closures are being reported ahead of severe weather this weekend.

If you would like to report a closure, email news@mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County:

- Punta Gorda Fire Department’s annual Family Fun Day scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled to Jan. 6. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. due to the projected poor weather conditions.

Sarasota County:

- The North Port Parks & Rec’s Swim with Santa event set for Saturday is canceled. Staff will be contacting all registered attendees to discuss refund options.

- Saturday’s Party on the Plaza at CoolToday Park featuring Majesty of Rock has been canceled. All purchased tickets may be refunded at the original point of purchase.

Manatee County:

- No closures reported yet.

