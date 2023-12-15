Cassandra Smith found guilty in DUI death of Charlotte County deputy

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A jury has convicted Cassandra Smith of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and two counts of DUI damage to property or another person.

Smith was convicted in connection with the November 2022 crash that killed 23-year-old deputy Christopher Taylor.

Smith called 911 after losing control of her Jeep and veering across three lanes into the shoulder striking the deputy’s patrol vehicle which in turn hit the deputy. Taylor was conducting a traffic stop at the time. The jury saw footage of the crash.

Crash investigators said Smith was drunk when she was arrested and smiled for her mug shot.

Assistant State Attorney Martin Stark said Smith’s alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

Smith was remanded into custody. Sentencing will be held Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.