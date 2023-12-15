Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Cassandra Smith found guilty in DUI death of Charlotte County deputy

Cassandra Smith
Cassandra Smith(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A jury has convicted Cassandra Smith of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and two counts of DUI damage to property or another person.

Smith was convicted in connection with the November 2022 crash that killed 23-year-old deputy Christopher Taylor.

Smith called 911 after losing control of her Jeep and veering across three lanes into the shoulder striking the deputy’s patrol vehicle which in turn hit the deputy. Taylor was conducting a traffic stop at the time. The jury saw footage of the crash.

Crash investigators said Smith was drunk when she was arrested and smiled for her mug shot.

Assistant State Attorney Martin Stark said Smith’s alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

Smith was remanded into custody. Sentencing will be held Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life threatening marine conditions through Sunday
Near tropical storm gusts Thursday
Some uncertainty remains in the forecast
First Alert Weather: Today is the first of two First Alert Weather days
Kensley Mott
Polk Sheriff: Porch pirate caught stealing Amazon packages two weeks before Christmas
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Pedestrian taken to hospital following Manatee County crash
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

Latest News

Sarasota County Sheriff Toy Drive
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office asking for donations for annual toy drive
Gavel
Sarasota man pleads guilty to making threat against Jewish organization in NYC
The heaviest rain will be during the afternoon and evening on Saturday
Closures reported across the Suncoast ahead of inclement weather
Thomas Matejcek
Competency hearing postponed after Bradenton murder suspect has outburst in court