Woman who ran into state trooper on Sunshine Skyway Bridge in court

Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks before hitting a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.(Florida Highway Patrol via WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota woman who seriously injured a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in a crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March 2022 will appear in court Thursday. Attorneys for Kristen Kay Watts and prosecutors will meet for a case management hearing in Manatee County.

Under a suggested plea deal, Kristen Kay Watts will plead guilty to misdemeanor DUI. She won’t be convicted of a felony but the conviction will remain on her record. Prosecutors have not agreed to the terms of the deal at this time.

In October of 2022, Kristen Kay Watts was deemed competent to stand trial, a ruling that reversed a decision made in June. Watts was committed to a mental health treatment facility.

In March 2022, the Florida Highway Patrol says Watts drove through barricades set for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge 10K, heading toward the race route. Trooper Toni Schuck put her patrol SUV into Watts’ path, authorities said, to protect racers. They collided head-on. Troopers say they could smell the odor of alcohol on Watts’ breath.

The police report said Watts was only able to participate in one sobriety exercise and showed obvious signs of impairment around her eyes. Dashcam video also showed Watts in the aftermath asking if law enforcement officials were “real.”

According to a probable cause affidavit, a blood sample was taken from Watts at 11:07 a.m. Hospital staff told investigators the test indicated Watts’ blood alcohol level was 0.271. The legal limit for drivers in Florida is 0.08.

Attorneys for Watts note that she was dealing with paranoia, hallucinations and psychotic episodes prior to the incident.

She is expected in court at 1:30. Watts’ attorneys area also asking for permission for her to travel out of the area ahead of the holidays.

