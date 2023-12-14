Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Two proposals from Congressman Vern Buchanan pass Congress

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.(House Television via AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan announced on Thursday that two of his proposals were included in the final version of the FY24 National Defense Authorization Act, which is now on the way to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

“These two proposals will address the well-being and safety of our active-duty service members and their families, one of my top priorities in Congress,” said Congressman Buchanan. “I’m extremely pleased to see these provisions pass Congress this week and look forward to them being signed into law.”

The two Buchanan provisions include:

  • The Rachael Booth Act (H.R. 975), which aims to fix a gap in current law that prevents some individuals who suffer domestic abuse at the hands of a service member from receiving much-needed financial assistance.
  • An amendment to examine the benefits and feasibility of utilizing black box data recorders in tactical vehicles to prevent future accidents.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf coast of Florida likely to see gusty winds and heavy downpours
First Alert Weather: Active pattern brings several important weather days
Kensley Mott
Polk Sheriff: Porch pirate caught stealing Amazon packages two weeks before Christmas
Life threatening marine conditions through Sunday
Near tropical storm gusts Thursday
Some uncertainty remains in the forecast
First Alert Weather: Today is the first of two First Alert Weather days
Some heavy rain possible late Saturday through Sunday morning. We have a First Alert Weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Storm system to bring changes

Latest News

Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
The Republican Party of Florida will hold a closed door session on Ziegler this weekend
9-year longboat key firefighter Ronald Franklin tells ABC7 about rescue training.
Longboat Key firefighters face intense flames in rescue training
SINCE COVID SHUT THE COURSE DOWN IN 20-20... THE CITY OF SARASOTA HAS BEEN ON A MISSION TO...
Bobby Jones Golf Club reopens after three years
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Man charged with vehicular homicide in connection with Charlotte County crash