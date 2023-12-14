Two proposals from Congressman Vern Buchanan pass Congress

WASHINGTON (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan announced on Thursday that two of his proposals were included in the final version of the FY24 National Defense Authorization Act, which is now on the way to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

“These two proposals will address the well-being and safety of our active-duty service members and their families, one of my top priorities in Congress,” said Congressman Buchanan. “I’m extremely pleased to see these provisions pass Congress this week and look forward to them being signed into law.”

The two Buchanan provisions include:

The Rachael Booth Act (H.R. 975), which aims to fix a gap in current law that prevents some individuals who suffer domestic abuse at the hands of a service member from receiving much-needed financial assistance.

An amendment to examine the benefits and feasibility of utilizing black box data recorders in tactical vehicles to prevent future accidents.

