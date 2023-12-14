Trial begins for Charlotte County woman accused of killing deputy

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Opening arguments began on Wednesday for the case against Cassandra Smith, who is accused of killing a Charlotte County deputy while drunk driving.

Many witnesses presented their testimony. Jurors also watched dash cam footage from the night of the incident.

One year ago, 23-year-old Deputy Christopher Taylor was struck and killed in Punta Gorda while he was conducting a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Cassandra Smith, called 911 after losing control of her Jeep and veering across three lanes into the shoulder striking the deputy’s patrol vehicle which in turn hit the deputy.

Crash investigators said Smith was drunk when she was arrested and smiled for her mug shot.

Assistant State Attorney Martin Stark said Smith’s alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said this is Smith’s second DUI charge and that she had just gotten off probation for the first.

Smith is charged with DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI damage to property or another person, vehicular homicide, and refusing to submit to a DUI test following a suspended license. If found guilty, Smith could face up to 30 years in prison.

