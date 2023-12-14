Advertise With Us
The Republican Party of Florida will hold a closed door session on Ziegler this weekend

Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A special meeting is scheduled this Sunday. The Republican Party of Florida is holding a closed-door session with its executive members to discuss the fate of former Sarasota County commissioner and GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler and his future in that role.

Christian Ziegler was accused of rape last week. According to the search warrant application obtained by ABC7, the victim called her sister and told her she had been raped after Ziegler came to her apartment.

The documents stated the victim told authorities a sexual encounter occurred that she could not consent to because she had been drinking.

According to the paperwork, Ziegler acknowledged that an interaction did take place between him and the victim on Oct. 2, but he says it was consensual.

There have been multiple GOP officials, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, that have urged Ziegler to step down.

The special meeting, called by the Vice-Chairman, will be held to discuss potential penalties for Ziegler.

Felix Vega, ABC7′s legal analyst, will explain what the parliamentary procedure will look like in this meeting on ABC7 News at 4 p.m.

