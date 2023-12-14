Pedestrian taking to hospital following Manatee County crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a pickup truck.

The crash occurred on Lockwood Ridge Road and University Parkway.

The pickup truck was yielding at a traffic sign in the right turn lane of Lockwood Ridge Road. The driver moved forward, striking a 71-year-old woman as she tried to cross the road.

The woman suffered critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

