Pedestrian taken to hospital following Manatee County crash

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a pickup truck.

The crash occurred on Lockwood Ridge Road and University Parkway.

The pickup truck was yielding at a traffic sign in the right turn lane of Lockwood Ridge Road. The driver moved forward, striking a 71-year-old woman as she tried to cross the road.

The woman suffered critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

