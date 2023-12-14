Near tropical storm gusts Thursday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong storm system to bring some big changes our way over the next few days. Both reliable long range forecast models are still developing a storm system in the south central Gulf of Mexico and moving it toward Florida. The American or GFS has been trending toward the panhandle of Florida while the EURO has it moving into or just north of the Tampa Bay. Either way we are going to feel the impacts here in our area. We will be on the right side of the storm which means we will see get a lot of rain and wind from the storm even if the center doesn’t hit us.

We have designated a First Alert Weather day for Thursday as the winds pick up throughout the day. A small craft advisory is in effect through Friday and will likely be extended through the weekend and into Monday. Winds will be the issue on Thursday blowing out of the NE at 20-25 mph and gusts up to 35-40 mph. Since the winds will be offshore we can expect to see very low tides on Thursday. Low tides come an hour or two just after sunrise on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be partly cloudy and windy. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Gusts as highs at 35 to nearly 40 mph Thursday afternoon through Friday (WWSB)

Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies at times with the winds still strong from the ENE at 20-25 mph and occasional gusts up to 35 mph. We start the day with temperatures in the low to mid 60s and warm into the upper 70s by mid afternoon.

Saturday will also be a First Alert Weather Day and it will extend into Sunday morning. The rain will begin to move in on Saturday morning with some scattered showers, becoming more widespread during the late afternoon hours. Some of the rain will be heavy at times with a slight chance for a few scattered thunderstorms. There is a small chance one or two of the storms could become strong or even possibly severe. The chance for severe weather is low at this time, however if the storms center is closer to area the chances of this will increase somewhat. This is a developing situation as things can change quite a bit before now and Saturday.

The winds will still be strong on Saturday coming at us from the east and then from the SE at 20-25 mph and some gusts up to 40 mph by the afternoon and evening. The rain chance is at 60% to start the day and bumps up to 80% by early afternoon. Some of the storms will contain some very heavy rainfall. Once again too early to tell how much at this time. The American model has trended lower due to the fact that it moves the center of the storm more west and north toward the panhandle of Florida. The GFS (American model) is suggesting about 2 inches for a large part of our viewing area. While the EURO model is putting the storm much closer to us an is projecting about 3-4 inches of rain.

Some forecast models are suggesting an all day rain for Saturday into Sunday morning. We could use the rain as we are still at a huge deficit for the year (WWSB)

The winds will turn more toward the south during the morning on Sunday which will start to pile the water up along the coast. We will see some big wave action so rip currents will be an issue along the beaches on Sunday. High tide on Sunday will be around 2 a.m. and is running high normally. If the storm does track close to Tampa Bay then you can expect to see an additional 1-2 feet added to that high tide. There could be some minor coastal flooding as those winds turn more toward the southwest by daybreak on Sunday. We will continue to see showers moving in on Sunday morning but the rain chances will slide down after sunrise on Sunday. The rain chance on Sunday is at 50% subsiding to 30% by the afternoon.

It will still be windy on Sunday as winds will be blowing onshore at 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph throughout the afternoon. It will be a blustery day. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s.

Some rain may be heavy at times as a strong storm system develops in the Gulf late Friday (WWSB)

Monday the cooler weather will move in behind the wake of the storm. We will see partly cloudy skies and highs only in the upper 60s and NW winds still howling in at 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. It will be cool on Tuesday with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

