Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County Commissioners approve purchase of Crooked River Ranch Property

Crooked River Ranch Property
Crooked River Ranch Property(WWSB)
By Michaela Redmond
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - At a Manatee County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12, commissioners voted unanimously approved the purchase of 68 acres along the Manatee River. The land is known as Crooked River Ranch and will be used for preservation and future recreation, according to the county.

Crooked River Ranch is located halfway between I-75 and Ft. Hamer Road. Chalie Hunsicker, the Director of Manatee County Natural Resources Department, said its an area untouched by development.

“There are 100-year-old ancient oaks here. There’s a lot of mulberries. There’s a lot of plants that are endemic to the shoreline of the Manatee River. Salt marshes and various things that are threatened and we are losing every day,” said Hunsicker.

The county purchased the land for $11.2 million and Commissioner James Satcher said its thanks to Manatee County residents.

“Overwhelmingly voted to actually impose a small tax on themselves in order to set aside money and use that money to set aside beautiful, pristine environmental lands,” said Satcher. “This is not some big money project that we are taking from other things. This is what the people wanted and so we are trying to step up to the plate.”

According to the county, they have been working for months to purchase the land and staff worked with property owners as well as the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. Hunsicker said conserving the land will benefit wildlife and habitats, provide coastal resiliency, water quality protection and improvement.

The county is expected to close on the property in early 2024. This is one of the last sizeable privately owned parcels along the Manatee River, according to the county.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurants coming to SRQ Airport
Local restaurants coming to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Some heavy rain possible late Saturday through Sunday morning. We have a First Alert Weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Storm system to bring changes
Bridget Ziegler
Sarasota County School Board asks Bridget Ziegler to ‘voluntarily resign’
Gulf coast of Florida likely to see gusty winds and heavy downpours
First Alert Weather: Active pattern brings several important weather days
Two men arrested in connection with gas station shooting.
Two North Port men arrested in gas station shooting

Latest News

Cassandra Smith
Trial begins for Charlotte County woman accused of killing deputy
Clark Road under construction near I-75, missing deadline.
Clark Road construction continues after missed deadline
Over 100 jobs are expected to be filled, from 10:00am-1:00pm at the Hampton Inn, 975...
Over 100 jobs expected to be filled at Job Fair in Sarasota
Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
Congressman Vern Buchanan calls for Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler to ‘voluntarily step down’