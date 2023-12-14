Manatee County Commissioners approve purchase of Crooked River Ranch Property

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - At a Manatee County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12, commissioners voted unanimously approved the purchase of 68 acres along the Manatee River. The land is known as Crooked River Ranch and will be used for preservation and future recreation, according to the county.

Crooked River Ranch is located halfway between I-75 and Ft. Hamer Road. Chalie Hunsicker, the Director of Manatee County Natural Resources Department, said its an area untouched by development.

“There are 100-year-old ancient oaks here. There’s a lot of mulberries. There’s a lot of plants that are endemic to the shoreline of the Manatee River. Salt marshes and various things that are threatened and we are losing every day,” said Hunsicker.

The county purchased the land for $11.2 million and Commissioner James Satcher said its thanks to Manatee County residents.

“Overwhelmingly voted to actually impose a small tax on themselves in order to set aside money and use that money to set aside beautiful, pristine environmental lands,” said Satcher. “This is not some big money project that we are taking from other things. This is what the people wanted and so we are trying to step up to the plate.”

According to the county, they have been working for months to purchase the land and staff worked with property owners as well as the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. Hunsicker said conserving the land will benefit wildlife and habitats, provide coastal resiliency, water quality protection and improvement.

The county is expected to close on the property in early 2024. This is one of the last sizeable privately owned parcels along the Manatee River, according to the county.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.