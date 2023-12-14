Man charged with vehicular homicide in connection with Charlotte County crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A Charlotte County man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that occurred in September.

The crash happened on Sept. 21 on I-75 near the 150 mile-marker in Charlotte County.

A 2022 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Interstate 75 in the center lane and a 2018 Dodge Challenger was traveling south on Interstate 75 on the left lane. Both the Ford and Dodge were traveling at a high rate of speed.

The Mustang collided with the right front side of the Dodge. Both vehicles ran off the roadway.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators determined that both vehicles were traveling at speeds at more than 100 MPH at the time of the collision.

On Dec. 13, the Florida Highway Patrol arrested the driver of the Ford, Mason Gregory Jeter, age 20, of Arcadia, for Vehicular Homicide and booked him into the Charlotte County Jail.

