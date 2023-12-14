Longboat Key firefighters face intense flames in rescue training

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Longboat Key firefighters took over Manatee Technical College for fire rescue training on Thursday. It marked the third and final day of training for the crew.

33 firefighters participated and worked with intense flames for at least four hours. The temperature in the burn building reached up to 500 degrees.

“It’s something I look forward to,” said 9 year Longboat Key firefighter Ronald Franklin. “Anytime we get the chance to put on all of our gear and do what we love, that’s always fun to me.”

The firefighters practiced real-life scenarios in a controlled environment. The bi-annual training helps them work on forcible entry, search and rescue, ventilation, and fire attack situations.

The B shift that worked on Thursday, extinguished multiple flames in 11 minutes.

