First Alert Weather: Today is the first of two First Alert Weather Days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A significant weather event is in the works for the state of Florida. A low-pressure area continues to be the main weather driver over the next few days. Models are showing the low-pressure area developing tomorrow and moving toward the area of Florida between the Suncoast and the Panhandle. Much of the specific impacts of the event are yet to be determined and will focus on the exact strength and path of the low. Impacts like who will get the most rain or strongest winds are dependent on track and intensity. But safe to say the next few days will be very windy and soon to be very wet.

Today is a level yellow First Alert Weather Day. Some actions on your part might be a good idea. You might want to lower your patio table umbrellas, secure light garbage can lids, safety check your boat lines, and allow extra time for slightly slower speeds if you drive a high-profile vehicle or a motorcycle. Winds will increase to 20 to 25 mph today and gusts could approach 35 to 40 mph tonight. There is a slight chance for a quick passing shower, but the chance is very small.

Friday will continue the gusty wind pattern. By Friday the forecast should be much higher confidence with regard to the strength of the low-pressure and direction of movement. This will bring much better certainty in the rainfall estimates for the weekend.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, code red for potential severe weather. This would include possible severe thunderstorms, negative tide heights of 1 to 2 feet, heavy rainfall, and gale-force winds offshore. Rip currents could be an issue on Sunday. So too could higher tides, with a kind of a seiche effect after the lower than average Saturday tides.

Monday will see a cold front passage that will stabilize our weather and bring some slightly cooler weather.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.