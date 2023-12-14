Advertise With Us
Clark Road construction continues after missed deadline

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Brigham Harris
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The construction on Clark Road near I-75 has faced obstacles for years, that’s why the project is still going, months after it was supposed to be finished.

Florida Department of Transportation Project Manager Alex Ruiz tells ABC7 that COVID-19 material shortages and two major hurricanes have been an unprecedented challenge. Pushing through adversity and creating a seamless traffic intersection such as the one near University Town Center is the unwavering goal of the department.

“Everyone who’s been around the area for the past few years has seen the improvement we’ve had on University Parkway,” said Ruiz.

Nearby residents of the project said it’s a headache driving on that particular portion of the road, but the final result will be worth it.

Mike Onori lives a few hundred feet from the construction, and says he’s had some close calls. He continues to say that the construction has caused some confusion as well, causing him to ask the question: “What is taking so long?”

Onori visits UTC often, where the diamond interchange style intersection has been used by FDOT, and is the inspiration for current projects. He says if this intersection ends up working like the one on University Parkway, it’ll be a major improvement.

“Hopefully its done in the next 6 months. Sooner is better than later, but we’ve been patient this long, we can be patient a little bit longer I guess,” Onori said.

Ruiz tells ABC7 the project on Clark Road is nearly 90% complete, with the most significant changes coming in January of 2024. He says the project is slated to be completed next summer.

