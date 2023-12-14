City of Palmetto land sale stalled

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Members of the Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency were slated to seal the deal on selling a 3.5 acre parcel off Riverside Drive to developers on Thursday, but that was cancelled at the last minute due an insufficient quorum for the meeting, according to officials.

Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency Interim Director Ed Johnson told ABC7 that while Thursday’s plans were scrapped at the last minute, the CRA will hold a board meeting next Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Palmetto City Hall.

Johnson said an agreement has been reached to sell the parcel for $2.9 million to a developer for potential mixed-use purposes.

While it is progress, others see it as a bad move for the historic waterfront area.

“In our minds, it’s too much. What they’re trying to do for one thing, we will lose almost all overflow parking,” according to Elaine Johnson who heads the group Preserve Palmetto For Future Generations. She feels development could take away from the historic feel of the downtown.

While water enthusiasts who utilize the Palmetto Boat Ramp said parking is tough now, they say the added traffic from potential progress will magnify the impact.

“Every time I come out here, there’s not enough parking spots to do what we need to do,” said Jacob Douglas, who works to get boats in and out of the ramp area each week.

Meanwhile, developers said the area is prime property, and needs to change to attract more visitors and residents.

“The developer is contemplating putting 180 luxury apartment units, along with two restaurants, one a four-star, the other a five-star at the front facing the Manatee River,” added Ed Johnson.

Next Monday’s meeting is open to the public for input and questions.

