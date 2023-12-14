Charlotte County man found guilty of manslaughter

CHARLOTTE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - A Charlotte County man has been convicted of manslaughter for shooting his neighbor during an argument. A jury only took a few hours to convict James Gainvors of the crime.

According to prosecutors on July 4th of this year, the victim, Matt Hanson, was shooting off fireworks to celebrate the holiday in an empty lot 2 doors down from Gainvors. This upset Gainvors, who called Fire Rescue to the scene.

The next day, when Hanson was returning a trailer to his friends home across the street from Gainvors the two men got into a verbal altercation. Gainvors brandished a gun and fired it at Hanson. The entire incident was caught on a home surveillance camera. Hanson was pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 22, 2024.

