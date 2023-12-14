Booker High School’s Josiah Booker commits to Central Michigan University

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Booker High School senior wide receiver Josiah Booker is ready to take his talents to the college football field.

He says he started with a list of at least 16 schools and has now committed to Central Michigan University.

“He has a great opportunity to go up, be a part of a Chippewas program. I think it’s going to be a great fit. It fits him well, they do a phenomenal job of scheming, putting those guys in position to be successful so it’s going to be a great fit for him, a great opportunity,” said Booker High School Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Athletic Director Carlos Wood.

Booker is expected to sign his national letter of intent on Dec. 20.

