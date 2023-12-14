Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Booker High School’s Josiah Booker commits to Central Michigan University

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By James Hill
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Booker High School senior wide receiver Josiah Booker is ready to take his talents to the college football field.

He says he started with a list of at least 16 schools and has now committed to Central Michigan University.

“He has a great opportunity to go up, be a part of a Chippewas program. I think it’s going to be a great fit. It fits him well, they do a phenomenal job of scheming, putting those guys in position to be successful so it’s going to be a great fit for him, a great opportunity,” said Booker High School Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Athletic Director Carlos Wood.

Booker is expected to sign his national letter of intent on Dec. 20.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurants coming to SRQ Airport
Local restaurants coming to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Some heavy rain possible late Saturday through Sunday morning. We have a First Alert Weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Storm system to bring changes
Bridget Ziegler
Sarasota County School Board asks Bridget Ziegler to ‘voluntarily resign’
Gulf coast of Florida likely to see gusty winds and heavy downpours
First Alert Weather: Active pattern brings several important weather days
Two men arrested in connection with gas station shooting.
Two North Port men arrested in gas station shooting

Latest News

Chris McCorkle’s two big plays seals the deal on Mooney’s state title
Chris McCorkle’s two big plays seals the deal on Mooney’s state title
The WCC tournament ends, but potential impact on the Suncoast is just beginning
The WCC tournament ends, but potential impact on the Suncoast is just beginning
Team USA taking home Inaugural World Champions Cup.
Team USA taking home Inaugural World Champions Cup
Venice High School prepares for state championships
Venice playing in state football championship game three years in a row helps build character