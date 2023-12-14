Bobby Jones Golf Club grand reopening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time in over 3 years, the Bobby Jones Golf Club will host golfers and visitors.

Covid-19 caused the shutdown in 2020, with renovations becoming a necessity. ABC7 took a tour of the course, before the first tee-off happened, to learn about what changes people can expect.

Course architect Richard Mandell, says water conservation is a new initiative of the 27 hole course.

“Slowing it down and diverting water allowing the golf course to act as retention for rain in major rain storms, hurricanes, things like that,” is one of the many benefits of the new design, according to Mandell.

Mayor Liz Alpert even made an appearance, speaking to the importance of using the city’s largest green space, for more than just golf.

The property will feature 90 acres of walking trail, and nature park space. A feature Mayor Alpert says was a step in the right direction.

“We decided we didn’t need 45 holes of golf. This would make it a true community amenity -- not just for a small group of people that play golf,” she said.

The temporary clubhouse will serve its purpose for the time being, with a brand new, 2-story clubhouse coming in a few years.

The course is open to the public on Saturday, although tee-times were fully booked before 12 P.M. the day the site went live.

